Location:Airlie Winery
Map:10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth,, OR 97361
Phone: 5416026984
Email:dave@treoswine.com
Website:http://treoswine.com
All Dates:Aug 31, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 1, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 2, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Open House

We invite you to experience our unique, hand-crafted wines which have received some of the highest scores & recognition world-wide. Come spend some time with the team while enjoying world-class wines along with international gourmet cheeses, home-made breads, etc...

 Fee: $10 tasting fee; applicable towards purchase of $30+

Wine Tasting Open House

Airlie Winery
10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth,, OR 97361
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

