Labor Day at the Winery

Harvest is on the horizon. Join us in a weekend of pre-crush celebration at Noble Estate’s urban winery and tasting room featuring patio concerts (Friday night and Sunday afternoon), wine specials, and a surprise wine cocktail. To make space for our new 2019 wines, we’re bringing out a few special cases from the recent library, and we’re having a harvest wine sale!



Patio Concerts

Friday – Henry Cooper and Friends (6-9:30 PM)

Sunday – Fresh Ham (1-4 PM)



Labor Day Weekend Hours at Noble Estate Urban

Friday 12-10 PM

Saturday 12-10 PM

Sunday 12-5 PM

Monday 12-5 PM