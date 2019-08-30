|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/labor-day-at-the-winery/
|All Dates:
Labor Day at the Winery
Harvest is on the horizon. Join us in a weekend of pre-crush celebration at Noble Estate’s urban winery and tasting room featuring patio concerts (Friday night and Sunday afternoon), wine specials, and a surprise wine cocktail. To make space for our new 2019 wines, we’re bringing out a few special cases from the recent library, and we’re having a harvest wine sale!
Patio Concerts
Friday – Henry Cooper and Friends (6-9:30 PM)
Sunday – Fresh Ham (1-4 PM)
Labor Day Weekend Hours at Noble Estate Urban
Friday 12-10 PM
Saturday 12-10 PM
Sunday 12-5 PM
Monday 12-5 PM
