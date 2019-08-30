 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/labor-day-at-the-winery/
All Dates:Aug 30, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

Labor Day at the Winery

Harvest is on the horizon. Join us in a weekend of pre-crush celebration at Noble Estate’s urban winery and tasting room featuring patio concerts (Friday night and Sunday afternoon), wine specials, and a surprise wine cocktail. To make space for our new 2019 wines, we’re bringing out a few special cases from the recent library, and we’re having a harvest wine sale!

Patio Concerts
Friday – Henry Cooper and Friends (6-9:30 PM)
Sunday – Fresh Ham (1-4 PM)

Labor Day Weekend Hours at Noble Estate Urban
Friday 12-10 PM
Saturday 12-10 PM
Sunday 12-5 PM
Monday 12-5 PM

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
