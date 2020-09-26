La Paulee Harvest Dinner

Our signature extravaganza dedicated to opulence, the La Paulée Harvest Dinner is our way for winemakers and wine and food enthusiasts to ring in another spectacular Willamette Valley harvest together with luxurious delicacies, unforgettable wines, and friends & family



Tickets are just $95 for current Nos Amis members and $105 for future Nos Amis members.



*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice to work with chefs.

