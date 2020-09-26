|Location:
La Paulee Harvest Dinner
Our signature extravaganza dedicated to opulence, the La Paulée Harvest Dinner is our way for winemakers and wine and food enthusiasts to ring in another spectacular Willamette Valley harvest together with luxurious delicacies, unforgettable wines, and friends & family
Tickets are just $95 for current Nos Amis members and $105 for future Nos Amis members.
*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice to work with chefs.
Ring in another spectacular Willamette Valley Harvest with a extravagant dinner at Solena Estate!