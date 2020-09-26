 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.solenaestate.com/events/2020harvestdinner
All Dates:Sep 26, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

La Paulee Harvest Dinner

Our signature extravaganza dedicated to opulence, the La Paulée Harvest Dinner is our way for winemakers and wine and food enthusiasts to ring in another spectacular Willamette Valley harvest together with luxurious delicacies, unforgettable wines, and friends & family

Tickets are just $95 for current Nos Amis members and $105 for future Nos Amis members.

*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice to work with chefs.

 

Fee: $105

Ring in another spectacular Willamette Valley Harvest with a extravagant dinner at Solena Estate!

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
September (2020)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable