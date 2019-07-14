La Fête Nationale - A Bastille Day Lunch

On Sunday, July 14th, we invite you to join us for a very special lunch commemorating Bastille Day, the French Independence Day otherwise known as La Fête Nationale!



Set under the trees in our Secret Garden, you’ll enjoy a sensational five-course menu curated by Red Hills Market alongside a selection of wines from Domaine Drouhin, Roserock, and Joseph Drouhin. All are expertly paired with their respective courses, and…did we mention the extraordinary views of the Willamette Valley below?



It's the perfect occasion to wear your red, white and blue once again, this time in the spirit of Vive la France.



We hope to see you there!



$100 per person

(Includes lunch and matched wines)



Seatings available at 11:30am & 2:00pm. Space is limited and will fill up quickly - booking is essential.



To reserve your seat, contact us by phone (503.864.2700) or email - hospitality@domainedrouhin.com.

