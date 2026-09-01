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Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-932-8313
Email:kuenzifamilyvineyard@gmail.com
Website:http://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 4, 2026 - Sep 7, 2026 Closed Sundays

Kuenzi Family Vineyard Tempranillo Release Weekend

Join us Labor Day Weekend (Fri, Sat, & Mon) as we release our Tempranillo!

Rooted in Spanish tradition and shaped by the cool climate of Oregon's Dundee Hills AVA & Eola-Amity Hills AVA, this Tempranillo expresses both elegance and depth. Notes of dark fruit & subtle spice lead to a smooth finish.

Enjoy a glass of Tempranillo with a delectable plate of foods we've specifically chosen to pair with our Tempranillo this weekend only!

$25 each

* Note we are closed Sunday of this weekend. Our full menu of wines and food are also available.

Join us Labor Day Weekend (Fri, Sat, & Mon) as we release our Tempranillo! Rooted in Spanish tradition and shaped by the cool climate of Oregon's Dundee Hills AVA & Eola-Amity Hills AVA, this Tempranillo expresses both elegance and depth. Notes of dark fruit & subtle spice lead to a smooth finish.Enjoy a glass of Tempranillo with a delectable plate of foods we've specifically chosen to ...
Kuenzi Family Vineyard
Kuenzi Family Vineyard 97304 7919 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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