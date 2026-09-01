Kuenzi Family Vineyard Tempranillo Release Weekend

Join us Labor Day Weekend (Fri, Sat, & Mon) as we release our Tempranillo!



Rooted in Spanish tradition and shaped by the cool climate of Oregon's Dundee Hills AVA & Eola-Amity Hills AVA, this Tempranillo expresses both elegance and depth. Notes of dark fruit & subtle spice lead to a smooth finish.



Enjoy a glass of Tempranillo with a delectable plate of foods we've specifically chosen to pair with our Tempranillo this weekend only!



$25 each



* Note we are closed Sunday of this weekend. Our full menu of wines and food are also available.