|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Kriselle Cellars Summer Series - Rogue Rage
Join us on the patio for an exceptional evening of live music & wine as we continue on with our Summer Series performances. We will be hosting Rogue Rage from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 26th.
Grab a group of wine loving friends and enjoy an evening with us! We will be pouring a wonderful selection of wines to taste, as well as serving up our famously delicious platters & paninis to pair.
Fee: $No cover charge
Join us on the patio on Friday evenings from 5-7 pm for the Kriselle Cellars Summer Series