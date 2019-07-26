 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Jul 26, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tasting Room Hours: Friday- 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Kriselle Cellars Summer Series - Rogue Rage

Join us on the patio for an exceptional evening of live music & wine as we continue on with our Summer Series performances. We will be hosting Rogue Rage from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 26th.
Grab a group of wine loving friends and enjoy an evening with us! We will be pouring a wonderful selection of wines to taste, as well as serving up our famously delicious platters & paninis to pair.

 

Fee: $No cover charge

Join us on the patio on Friday evenings from 5-7 pm for the Kriselle Cellars Summer Series

