Kriselle Cellars Summer Series - Rogue Rage

Join us on the patio for an exceptional evening of live music & wine as we continue on with our Summer Series performances. We will be hosting Rogue Rage from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 26th.

Grab a group of wine loving friends and enjoy an evening with us! We will be pouring a wonderful selection of wines to taste, as well as serving up our famously delicious platters & paninis to pair.

Fee: $No cover charge