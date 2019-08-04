|Location:
|Bjornson Vineyard
|Map:
|3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503-687-3016
|Email:
|info@bjornsonwine.com
|Website:
|http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
|All Dates:
Kenneth Friedenreich Lecture & Book Signing
Oregon Wine Country Stories
Peel me a grape, demands one great caberet song.
How, though, to decode a grape?
That’s another story…
In fact it is a lot of stories, and they’re told — at least some of them — in Kenneth Friedenreich’s new, often funny, and information packed book, Oregon Wine Country Stories: Decoding the Grape.
http://www.decodingthegrape.com/