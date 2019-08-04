Kenneth Friedenreich Lecture & Book Signing

Oregon Wine Country Stories

Peel me a grape, demands one great caberet song.

How, though, to decode a grape?

That’s another story…

In fact it is a lot of stories, and they’re told — at least some of them — in Kenneth Friedenreich’s new, often funny, and information packed book, Oregon Wine Country Stories: Decoding the Grape.

http://www.decodingthegrape.com/