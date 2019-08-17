Kathken presents Kevin Selfe & The Tornadoes

Kevin has been electrifying audiences nationwide since breaking into the blues scene in 2006. He’s a captivating story teller and passionate performer, surpassed only by his deft mastery of blues guitar. He & The Tornadoes are a leading light in the Pacific Northwest’s robust blues revival. Effortlessly combining the guitar traditions of the legends and the modern masters into his own unique approach, Selfe’s stylistic depth and electric performances resonate with audiences. His live shows have grown in legend largely due to his unique gift for communicating, through guitar, the complex range of moods revealed only by blues. Food & beverages provided for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs, ice chests or refunds. Call for more information.

Fee: $10 per person