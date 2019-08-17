 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 17, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Cover collected @ gate. Gate opens @ 6pm

Kathken presents Kevin Selfe & The Tornadoes

Kevin has been electrifying audiences nationwide since breaking into the blues scene in 2006. He’s a captivating story teller and passionate performer, surpassed only by his deft mastery of blues guitar. He & The Tornadoes are a leading light in the Pacific Northwest’s robust blues revival. Effortlessly combining the guitar traditions of the legends and the modern masters into his own unique approach, Selfe’s stylistic depth and electric performances resonate with audiences. His live shows have grown in legend largely due to his unique gift for communicating, through guitar, the complex range of moods revealed only by blues. Food & beverages provided for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs, ice chests or refunds. Call for more information.

 

Fee: $10 per person

Kevin Selfe & The Tornadoes a leading light in the Pacific Northwest’s blues

The Grove
The Grove 97304 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable