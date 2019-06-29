K-9 Vineyard Hike

June 29, 2019

K-9 Vineyard Hike

9:00AM – 1:00PM

Bring your well-behaved dog out to the vineyard for our K-9 Walk/Vineyard Hike. Leashed dogs and their owners will enjoy this guided vineyard hike through both Romancing Rock and Prayer Rock Vineyards ending with a glass of wine at Prayer Rock and a light lunch at the winery (with wine available for purchase). This is a strenuous hike on steep terrain. RSVPs are required for this ticketed event. Tickets are only $25 per person. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com for reservations.

Fee: $25