|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|541 459-6060
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/k-9-vineyard-hike.html
K-9 Vineyard Hike
June 29, 2019
9:00AM – 1:00PM
Bring your well-behaved dog out to the vineyard for our K-9 Walk/Vineyard Hike. Leashed dogs and their owners will enjoy this guided vineyard hike through both Romancing Rock and Prayer Rock Vineyards ending with a glass of wine at Prayer Rock and a light lunch at the winery (with wine available for purchase). This is a strenuous hike on steep terrain. RSVPs are required for this ticketed event. Tickets are only $25 per person. Call the winery at (541) 459-6060 or email us at wine@reustlevineyards.com for reservations.
Fee: $25
