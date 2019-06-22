 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:kim@oakknollwinery.com
All Dates:Jun 22, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

June Wine Club Release - Rose Festival Collector S

Come join us for our June Wine Club Release Party!

Not a club member, come anyway. $5 gets you in the door to enjoy what our club members do.. It's a great way to entertain friends and make new ones.

We will have Smoked PDX serving some yummy BBQ for purchase. So come taste, eat and relax.

 

Fee: $5

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, OR 97123
