 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 4, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

July 4 Family Style Luncheon

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a family style lunch version of our Full Circle Culinary Series to celebrate Independence Day Thursday, July 4.

Fairsing estate wines to be paired by Chef Rebecca Clarke with a delightful array of family friendly dining options showcasing seasonal and regional fare.

Space for this special seating of our Full Circle Culinary Series is limited. Reservation required.

Contact our tasting room for additional details. Club member savings will apply.

 

Fee: $TBD

A family style lunch to celebrate Independence Day.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable