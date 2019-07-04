July 4 Family Style Luncheon

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a family style lunch version of our Full Circle Culinary Series to celebrate Independence Day Thursday, July 4.



Fairsing estate wines to be paired by Chef Rebecca Clarke with a delightful array of family friendly dining options showcasing seasonal and regional fare.



Space for this special seating of our Full Circle Culinary Series is limited. Reservation required.



Contact our tasting room for additional details. Club member savings will apply.

Fee: $TBD