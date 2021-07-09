Juju Eyeball

Gracing our Vineyard again this summer; an energetic Beatles cover band! Crowd Pleasers! Enjoy our Wood Fired Pizza and Award Winning Wines! We have beer on tap and sangria! Non Alcoholic beverages as well! “Bend's Beatle Band” since 2015, Juju Eyeball's energetic shows and top notch musicianship hit the sweet spot with Oregonians and beyond from the first downbeat, and has become one of the biggest in demand bands in the area. Now a four-piece featuring founding members Paul Eddy and Dan Larsson, along with Kye Kennedy and Matthew Fletcher, Juju Eyeball continues to please audiences at every show while they rock the most famous catalog in music history. You're likely to hear your favorite,

Fee: $25 for adults, $10 for childern 11 and under