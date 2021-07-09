 Calendar Home
Location:Outdoor on the lawn
Map:Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:cindy@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
All Dates:Jul 9, 2021 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Juju Eyeball

Gracing our Vineyard again this summer; an energetic Beatles cover band! Crowd Pleasers! Enjoy our Wood Fired Pizza and Award Winning Wines! We have beer on tap and sangria! Non Alcoholic beverages as well! “Bend's Beatle Band” since 2015, Juju Eyeball's energetic shows and top notch musicianship hit the sweet spot with Oregonians and beyond from the first downbeat, and has become one of the biggest in demand bands in the area. Now a four-piece featuring founding members Paul Eddy and Dan Larsson, along with Kye Kennedy and Matthew Fletcher, Juju Eyeball continues to please audiences at every show while they rock the most famous catalog in music history. You're likely to hear your favorite,

 

Fee: $25 for adults, $10 for childern 11 and under

Outdoor on the lawn
Outdoor on the lawn 70450 Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

