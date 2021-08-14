 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope And Charity Winery
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:cindy@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
All Dates:Aug 14, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns

The Mighty Quinns are a group of talented musicians who are centered in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Their music includes rock classics, folk, bluegrass, country and Celtic, as well as original songs.

The group performs a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver. They bring a fully energized performance reminiscent of the live concerts of John Denver and at the same time incorporate their own originals seamlessly into each set.

Fee: $15

Faith Hope And Charity Winery
70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
