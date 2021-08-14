John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns

The Mighty Quinns are a group of talented musicians who are centered in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Their music includes rock classics, folk, bluegrass, country and Celtic, as well as original songs.



The group performs a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver. They bring a fully energized performance reminiscent of the live concerts of John Denver and at the same time incorporate their own originals seamlessly into each set.

Fee: $15