|Location:
|Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Jazz in the Vineyard
Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner and Jazz in the vineyard. Olem & Company will perform live Jazz as you enjoy dinner among the vines. Your ticket price includes a full dinner, and we will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.
Fee: $45.00