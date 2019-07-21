Jazz in the Vines

JOIN US ON THE VINEYARD FOR OUR 3RD ANNUAL JAZZ IN THE VINES!



Grab a picnic basket and head up to the vineyard for some outstanding live music! This year were teaming up with The Underwood Jazz Society to create a truly delightful afternoon out in the vines! We invite you to come up, grab a glass of wine, listen to the delightful sounds of The Underwood Jazz Society and take in our unobstructed view of Mt. Hood. This event is a relaxing afternoon in our vineyard, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.



Your admission is redeemable for either one glass of wine or a tasting flight featuring a variety of our delicious wines. Additional glasses of wine, as well as prepared bites, will be available for purchase. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own food to enjoy during the event; however, please no outside alcohol. Join us and relax in our vineyard with friends, food, and wine all while enjoying the ambiance of our family run winery!



FAQs:

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

We will have parking set up for all guests at 1808 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR

From there, a shuttle will take you onto the vineyard.



What can I bring into the event?

Bring any snacks you would like, although we will have food on site as well.

No outside alcohol, please!



How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Call Hannah at 509-637-3058 or email at hannah@phelpscreekvineyards.com

Fee: $15 to $25