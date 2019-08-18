 Calendar Home
Location:Glenora Wine Cellars
Map:5435 State Route 14, Dundee, New York 14837
Phone: 8002435513
Email:info@glenora.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/jazz-greats-at-glenora-wine-cellars-euge-groove.html
All Dates:Aug 18, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Jazz Greats at Glenora Wine Cellars: Euge Groove

Spend the day listening to live jazz overlooking Seneca Lake and vineyards during our annual Jazz Greats at Glenora concert series! Joining us on the Vineyard State in 2019 are a singer-songwriter and guitarist Jonathan Butler on July 21st and saxophonist Euge Groove on August 18th.

Tickets $35
Purchase online at the link, by calling 800.243.5513, or at any Wegmans store.
BUY TICKETS
---Please note: Any tickets purchased after August 9th will be placed in will call. Online ticket sales end at 4 pm on Friday, August 16th, however, tickets will be available at the gate and at any Wegmans store until noon on the day of the show.

Concert Details
-Concerts are held on the Vineyard Stage, with plenty of lawn seating. Gates open at 12:00 pm, show starts at 2:00 pm. 
-Event goes on rain or shine. No Refunds.
-Lawn seating - bring your own blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets, no pets allowed.
-Food and Beverage will be available for purchase all day.

For more information on the artists, visit:
Jonathan Butler
Euge Groove

 

Fee: $35

