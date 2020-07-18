 Calendar Home
Janis in the Vines 2020–A Perfect Vision

Save the date for our 2nd annual Janis in the Vines. Taking you back to a psychedelic tour of the 60's with a Janis Joplin tribute band. Open air concert in the vines -- get that Woodstock feeling! Put on your tie dyes and we'll see you there!

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Social Hour 4-5pm. Showtime 5-8pm

Food available for purchase by Wrappin' & Rollin' AND Smokey G's BBQ

Tickets $20.00

Pop-up tents must be seated in rear of grass area.

No camping allowed

No outside alcohol

VIP seating for sponsors only. Bring a chair or blanket.

 

Fee: $20

