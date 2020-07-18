|Location:
|Delfino Vineyards
|Map:
|3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541-673-7575
|Email:
|terri@delfinovineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/janis-in-the-vines-2020a-perfect-vision.html
|All Dates:
Janis in the Vines 2020–A Perfect Vision
Save the date for our 2nd annual Janis in the Vines. Taking you back to a psychedelic tour of the 60's with a Janis Joplin tribute band. Open air concert in the vines -- get that Woodstock feeling! Put on your tie dyes and we'll see you there!
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Social Hour 4-5pm. Showtime 5-8pm
Food available for purchase by Wrappin' & Rollin' AND Smokey G's BBQ
Tickets $20.00
Pop-up tents must be seated in rear of grass area.
No camping allowed
No outside alcohol
VIP seating for sponsors only. Bring a chair or blanket.
