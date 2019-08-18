Italy in the Valley

Started in 2009, Italy in the Valley is a celebration of wine, food, music, and friendship. Wineries from throughout Oregon gather on the lawn at Cana's Feast to highlight their Northwest take on the classic wines of Italy. We are also joined by producers of other traditional Italian fare who have a passion for quality. Your entrance fee includes wine tastings, a light lunch, and the opportunity to visit the various vendors. Ticket price includes logo wine glass, tastings, a light lunch, and several local producers of Italian fare.

Fee: $40-45