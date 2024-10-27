 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Oct 27, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Italian Wines Comparative Tasting

Join us for an Italian Comparative Wines Tasting on October 27. You will be transported to Italy without the long flight or the expense.

Taste 4 Italian Wines and compare them to 4 Natalie's Estate Italian wines paired with delicious bites led by owner and winemaker Boyd Teegarden.

We are fans of Italian wines, which is one reason our Cellar Club trips are often to wine regions in Italy. This is your chance to learn about Italian wines and savor the distinct flavors while you enjoy appetizers with the wine.

This will be a fun afternoon; we hope you can join us. Bring a friend, or spouse, or come solo.

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Time: 2:00 pm to 4 pm
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg
Ticket price: $75 per Cellar Club member and $85 for General public
Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/italian-wines-natalies-estate-wines-comparative-wine-tasting-tickets-886229966687
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

 

