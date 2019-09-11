|Location:
|Red Cross Building
|Map:
|605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|3606964498
|Email:
|cweswine@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
|All Dates:
Italian Wine Survey
Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) hosts a monthly program of wine education on the second of the month from 7 to 9 pm. The September program will be a survey of Italian wines presented by specialty importer Dalla Terra. Fee: $30 for society members, $40 for guests
Taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the NW Culinary Institute.