Location:Hyatt Place 5th floor Sky Bar
Map:333 Oakway Road, Eugene, OR 97401
Phone: 5419425993
Email:lragsdale@irisvineyards.com
Website:http://https://irisvineyards.orderport.net/product-details/0723/Hyatt-Place-Tasting-July-16th
Jul 16, 2021 Event is only on the 16th

Iris Vineyards Gold Medal Tasting

Join us at the Hyatt Place 5th floor Sky Bar July 16th from 4-8pm to taste some of our Gold Medal winning wines! Complimentary for Trellis Club members and hotel guests

 

Fee: $10

Taste our Gold Medal winning wines on the rooftop bar at the Hyatt Place in Eugene!

Hyatt Place 5th floor Sky Bar
Hyatt Place 5th floor Sky Bar 97401 333 Oakway Road, Eugene, OR 97401
