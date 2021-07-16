|Location:
|Hyatt Place 5th floor Sky Bar
|Map:
|333 Oakway Road, Eugene, OR 97401
|Phone:
|5419425993
|Email:
|lragsdale@irisvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://irisvineyards.orderport.net/product-details/0723/Hyatt-Place-Tasting-July-16th
|All Dates:
Iris Vineyards Gold Medal Tasting
Join us at the Hyatt Place 5th floor Sky Bar July 16th from 4-8pm to taste some of our Gold Medal winning wines! Complimentary for Trellis Club members and hotel guests
Fee: $10
Taste our Gold Medal winning wines on the rooftop bar at the Hyatt Place in Eugene!