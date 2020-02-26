 Calendar Home
Location:Lionheart Coffee Company
Map:4590 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, Oregon 97005
Phone: 910-988-6936
Email:paul@willamettewineconcierge.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/willamettewineconcierge/event/91581/intro-to-willamette-valley-wines
All Dates:Feb 26, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Intro to Willamette Valley Wines

Join the Willamette Wine Concierge for a delicious introduction of Willamette Valley Wines to kick off Lionheart’s Wine on Wednesdays. Paul will be your guide to tasting and learning about the grapes, soils, climate and wines of the Willamette Valley. He is there to answer any questions you might have so you leave with more wine knowledge than when you walked in. This is a great class for beginners to moderate wine knowledge, or for anyone who wants to taste more wines.

Cost covers tasting 5 wines paired with cheese and charcuterie, and you’ll have a chance to purchase the wines with a 10% discount.

 

Fee: $40

