|Location:
|Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant
|Map:
|375 2nd St., SE, Brandon, OR 97411
|Phone:
|541-347-1850
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/intimate-wine-dinner-in-bandon.html
|All Dates:
Intimate Wine Dinner in Bandon
Prix-Fixe Menu with Wine Pairings:
Duck confit, chevre & candied pecans atop pomegranate vinaigrette mixed greens
2016 Grenache, Gold Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Experience, 89pts WE
Poached duck egg over truffle sausage ragu
2016 Tempranillo, 90pts WE, Silver Medal San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
Pan-Seared Duck breast with crispy confit potato gratin & Bordeaux cherry-Chipotle
2016 Mistral 90pts WE, Silver Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Awards, Silver Medal 2019 OWE
Chocolate-cayenne gelato, caramel sauce with duck crackling crumbles
2016 Syrah, 92pts Editor’s Choice WE, Gold Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Awards,