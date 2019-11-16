 Calendar Home
Location:Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant
Map:375 2nd St., SE, Brandon, OR 97411
Phone: 541-347-1850
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/intimate-wine-dinner-in-bandon.html
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Intimate Wine Dinner in Bandon

Prix-Fixe Menu with Wine Pairings:

Duck confit, chevre & candied pecans atop pomegranate vinaigrette mixed greens
2016 Grenache, Gold Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Experience, 89pts WE

Poached duck egg over truffle sausage ragu
2016 Tempranillo, 90pts WE, Silver Medal San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Pan-Seared Duck breast with crispy confit potato gratin & Bordeaux cherry-Chipotle
2016 Mistral 90pts WE, Silver Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Awards, Silver Medal 2019 OWE

Chocolate-cayenne gelato, caramel sauce with duck crackling crumbles
2016 Syrah, 92pts Editor’s Choice WE, Gold Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Awards,

Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant
Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant 97411 375 2nd St., SE, Brandon, OR 97411
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

