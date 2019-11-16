Intimate Wine Dinner in Bandon

Prix-Fixe Menu with Wine Pairings:



Duck confit, chevre & candied pecans atop pomegranate vinaigrette mixed greens

2016 Grenache, Gold Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Experience, 89pts WE



Poached duck egg over truffle sausage ragu

2016 Tempranillo, 90pts WE, Silver Medal San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition



Pan-Seared Duck breast with crispy confit potato gratin & Bordeaux cherry-Chipotle

2016 Mistral 90pts WE, Silver Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Awards, Silver Medal 2019 OWE



Chocolate-cayenne gelato, caramel sauce with duck crackling crumbles

2016 Syrah, 92pts Editor’s Choice WE, Gold Medal 2019 Oregon Wine Awards,