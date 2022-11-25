Illahe Thanksgiving Open House



Celebrate the holiday season with friends and family at Illahe Vineyards. Taste through a flight of limited Estate pinot noirs along with our sparkling Cap Fizz and limited Reserve Chardonnay paired with light nibbles. Tasting fee is $20 per person refunded with a $100 purchase. Complimentary for Club members.

Fee: $20 tasting fee refunded with $100 wine purchase