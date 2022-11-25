|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards and Winery
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5038311248
|Email:
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://illahevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Illahe Thanksgiving Open House
Celebrate the holiday season with friends and family at Illahe Vineyards. Taste through a flight of limited Estate pinot noirs along with our sparkling Cap Fizz and limited Reserve Chardonnay paired with light nibbles. Tasting fee is $20 per person refunded with a $100 purchase. Complimentary for Club members.
Fee: $20 tasting fee refunded with $100 wine purchase
Thanksgiving open house in the winery.