Location:Illahe Vineyards and Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://illahevineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 25, 2022 - Nov 27, 2022 open 11:00 to 4:30

Illahe Thanksgiving Open House


Celebrate the holiday season with friends and family at Illahe Vineyards. Taste through a flight of limited Estate pinot noirs along with our sparkling Cap Fizz and limited Reserve Chardonnay paired with light nibbles. Tasting fee is $20 per person refunded with a $100 purchase. Complimentary for Club members.

 

Fee: $20 tasting fee refunded with $100 wine purchase

Thanksgiving open house in the winery.

