30th Annual ¡Salud! The Oregon Pinot Noir Auction



This year, ¡Salud! The Oregon Pinot Noir Auction is celebrating 30 years of Pinot with a purpose with their premier auction event this November. ¡Salud! Week will feature three virtual events spanning November 8-14, 2021: the Big Board & Auction Pinot Party, Silent Auction and Live Streaming Gala.



This year’s auction offers more than just Pinot, and will include beautiful Chardonnays, sparkling wines, library wines and exclusive verticals available nowhere else. Also, there will be plenty of chances throughout the week to interact with Vintners Circle winemakers through this year’s Winemaker Conversation series.



Become a bidder at no cost today. Your RSVP is your entry to all of ¡Salud! Week events and unlocks your bidder paddles. RSVP to receive complimentary access to two bidding events and a front-row seat at the Virtual Live Auction Gala on November 13 at 7 pm https://tualityhealth.ejoinme.org/RSVP



NOVEMBER 8-10, 2021 | Big Board Auction & Pinot Party

Bid online on cases of the very best wines in the Willamette Valley. From Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sparkling wine, verticals and mixed cases – these are carefully selected wines available from 30 premiere winemakers, called the Vintners Circle, that you won’t find anywhere else: https://saludauction.org/vintners-circle/

NOVEMBER 8-10, 2021 | Winemaker Conversations

Join Vintners Circle members for a series of winemaker conversations where you’ll get an exclusive preview into the 2020 vintage and a new roster of ¡Salud! Cuvées. Oregon winemakers are digging deep into their cellars this year and the conversations will be riveting!



NOVEMBER 12-14, 2021 | Silent Auction

Bid online from anywhere on rare wine collections, Willamette Valley getaways, unique experiences and more. Browse the Silent Auction and discover a curated selection of wine lots and experiences.



NOVEMBER 13, 2021 | Live Streaming Gala

Bid online during the live streaming event on Saturday, November 13. This year’s event will feature luxury getaways, a collection of sparkling wine, 30 large format bottles of Pinot Noir and more! Celebrate 30 years of Pinot with a purpose, and the power of community