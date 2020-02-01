 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/how-to-taste-wine/?instance_id=473
All Dates:Feb 1, 2020 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

How to Taste Wine

At Brooks we believe that wine is supposed to be fun and relieve stress, not cause it.

In this fun and engaging class, Jillian will guide you through a tasting exercise focused on the main building blocks of wine: tannin, sweetness, acid and alcohol.

After, you will explore these concepts while tasting two red wines and two white wines.

 

Fee: $30

Do you ever feel intimidated by wine?

Brooks Winery
