|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/how-to-taste-wine/?instance_id=473
|All Dates:
How to Taste Wine
At Brooks we believe that wine is supposed to be fun and relieve stress, not cause it.
In this fun and engaging class, Jillian will guide you through a tasting exercise focused on the main building blocks of wine: tannin, sweetness, acid and alcohol.
After, you will explore these concepts while tasting two red wines and two white wines.
Fee: $30
Do you ever feel intimidated by wine?