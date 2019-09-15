 Calendar Home
Location:Durant Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038508502
Email:meg@durantoregon.com
Website:http://5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road
Sep 15, 2019 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Horseback & Vineyard Tour

Explore our estate from a new perspective - on horseback! We've joined up with local company, Equestrian Wine Tours, to create an unforgettable tasting experience lead by owner Paul Durant. The tour will conclude with a cowboy style cookout provided by Rib Slayer BBQ featuring plenty of Durant wine and olive oil!

 

Fee: $50

Explore our estate from a new perspective - on horseback!

Durant Vineyards Tasting Room
Durant Vineyards Tasting Room 97114 5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
