Location:Pamplin Family Winery
Map:31235 NE Bell Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5035380225
Email:art@pamplinfamilywinery.com
Website:http://www.pamplinfamilywinery.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Holiday Wine Tasting Open House

We are a family-owned and operated winery that focuses on crafting the finest Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines with grapes sourced from top vineyards in the Columbia Valley AVA's of Horse Heaven Hills, Rattlesnake Hills, Red Mountain and Walla Walla.

Come visit us on Saturday, November 23rd (Noon to 4pm) and taste our current highly-acclaimed releases and also take advantage of a unique opportunity to sample a special flight of six library wines.

$15 per person. Special event-only pricing on our wines.

Current Releases:
2014 Cabernet Sauvignon ~ 94 points The Tasting Panel / 91 points Wine Enthusiast / 91 points Wine Spectator

2015 J|R|G Red Wine ~ 92 points The Tasting Panel / 91 points Wine Enthusiast / 91 points Wine Spectator

 

Fee: $15

Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines tasting event ~ current releases & library selections.

Pamplin Family Winery
Pamplin Family Winery 31235 31235 NE Bell Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
