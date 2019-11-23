Holiday Wine Tasting Open House

We are a family-owned and operated winery that focuses on crafting the finest Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines with grapes sourced from top vineyards in the Columbia Valley AVA's of Horse Heaven Hills, Rattlesnake Hills, Red Mountain and Walla Walla.



Come visit us on Saturday, November 23rd (Noon to 4pm) and taste our current highly-acclaimed releases and also take advantage of a unique opportunity to sample a special flight of six library wines.



$15 per person. Special event-only pricing on our wines.



Current Releases:

2014 Cabernet Sauvignon ~ 94 points The Tasting Panel / 91 points Wine Enthusiast / 91 points Wine Spectator



2015 J|R|G Red Wine ~ 92 points The Tasting Panel / 91 points Wine Enthusiast / 91 points Wine Spectator

