Location:Willful Wine
Map:5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
Phone: 503 577 8982
Email:info@willfulwine.com
Website:http://www.willfulwine.com
All Dates:Nov 3, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021 12 to 7pm

Holiday Open House Weekend

Cheese, music, special discounts and our entire lineup of Oregon wines to taste through including single-vineyard Willamette Valley Pinot Noirs, Walla Walla reds, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc.

Join us at the winery and stock up for the holidays!

Fee: $15 (refundable with 3+ bottle purchase)

Hand-crafted Oregon wines, gift packaging, and more..

