Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/3346642065454399
All Dates:Nov 28, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 29, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Holiday Market at Chateau Bianca Winery

Chateau Bianca is kicking off this Holiday Season with our annual Holiday Market!

Fruit & cheese plates will be available to purchase.

We will be hosting some local vendors to help with holiday shopping. These vendors are small, local business owners, and creators. Come join us in supporting local this Holiday Season during the Holiday Market!

Holiday Market, shop local vendors at Chateau Bianca Winery

Chateau Bianca Winery
17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
