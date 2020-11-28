|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|Map:
|17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/3346642065454399
|All Dates:
Holiday Market at Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca is kicking off this Holiday Season with our annual Holiday Market!
Fruit & cheese plates will be available to purchase.
We will be hosting some local vendors to help with holiday shopping. These vendors are small, local business owners, and creators. Come join us in supporting local this Holiday Season during the Holiday Market!
Holiday Market, shop local vendors at Chateau Bianca Winery