Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, or 97338
Phone: 503-623-6181
Email:kharker@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https:/www.facebook.com/events/375961854223935
All Dates:Nov 27, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 28, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Holiday Market

Let us help you with your holiday shopping!

Visit Chateau Bianca Winery during Thanksgiving weekend for our annual Holiday Market.

We will be featuring local artisans, crafters, and creators at the Holiday Market.

Participating Vendors:
Epiphany Pantry, makers of the infamous caramelized balsamic vinegar, grapeseed oils, and candy

Raison Éthique creates exceptional, unrefined, artisan bath and body products that incorporate plant and mineral ingredients of natural origins in their simplest forms ... products that you will feel as good about using on your family as you do yourself.

Molded Cookies by Laura
Springerle cookies are shaped with molds that have been replicated from actual molds used hundreds of years ago. They are beautiful, great for gift-giving, and very unique in this area.

More Vendors will be added soon...

We will have at least 10 booths for you to visit!

#shoplocal #supportlocal #dallasoregon #oregon #ChateauBiancaWinery

Holiday Shopping made easy! Come sip some wine while you shop!

