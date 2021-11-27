Holiday Market

Let us help you with your holiday shopping!



Visit Chateau Bianca Winery during Thanksgiving weekend for our annual Holiday Market.



We will be featuring local artisans, crafters, and creators at the Holiday Market.



Participating Vendors:

Epiphany Pantry, makers of the infamous caramelized balsamic vinegar, grapeseed oils, and candy



Raison Éthique creates exceptional, unrefined, artisan bath and body products that incorporate plant and mineral ingredients of natural origins in their simplest forms ... products that you will feel as good about using on your family as you do yourself.



Molded Cookies by Laura

Springerle cookies are shaped with molds that have been replicated from actual molds used hundreds of years ago. They are beautiful, great for gift-giving, and very unique in this area.



More Vendors will be added soon...



We will have at least 10 booths for you to visit!



#shoplocal #supportlocal #dallasoregon #oregon #ChateauBiancaWinery