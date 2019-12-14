 Calendar Home
Location:Durant at Red Ridge Farms
Map:5700 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503 864 2000
Email:info@durantoregon.com
Website:http://www.barnswallowartists.com
All Dates:Dec 14, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 15, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Holiday Market

Durant at Red Ridge Farms, in partnership with Barn Swallow Artists, hosts the first annual Durant Holiday Market. Join us for a festive weekend of local art, food, and wine. Shop from 15+ talented local artists, get holiday entertaining inspiration from the Durant culinary team, craft a wreath from our holiday greens bar, and enjoy Durant Vineyards wines by the glass while you browse! Come share the spirit of the holidays at Durant with Barn Swallow Artists!

Durant at Red Ridge Farms hosts Barn Swallow Artists for a festive holiday shopping experience

