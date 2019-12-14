Holiday Market

Durant at Red Ridge Farms, in partnership with Barn Swallow Artists, hosts the first annual Durant Holiday Market. Join us for a festive weekend of local art, food, and wine. Shop from 15+ talented local artists, get holiday entertaining inspiration from the Durant culinary team, craft a wreath from our holiday greens bar, and enjoy Durant Vineyards wines by the glass while you browse! Come share the spirit of the holidays at Durant with Barn Swallow Artists!