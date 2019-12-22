|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Holiday Karaoke in the Hideaway
Rock around the Christmas Tree at our 2nd annual Holiday Karaoke at Dobbes presented by Carried Away Entertainment! It won’t be a Silent Night for long as we Jingle Bell the night away with our favorite holiday tunes! We’ll have specials on wine by the glass and bottle and a prize for the ugliest holiday sweater. Admission is a $5 donation to the food bank OR 5 cans of food. 21 and over, please.
Fee: $5