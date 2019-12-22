Holiday Karaoke in the Hideaway

Rock around the Christmas Tree at our 2nd annual Holiday Karaoke at Dobbes presented by Carried Away Entertainment! It won’t be a Silent Night for long as we Jingle Bell the night away with our favorite holiday tunes! We’ll have specials on wine by the glass and bottle and a prize for the ugliest holiday sweater. Admission is a $5 donation to the food bank OR 5 cans of food. 21 and over, please.

Fee: $5