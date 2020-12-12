Holiday Dinner

We want to ring in the holidays with all of you and Chef Ricardo Antunez from Pura Vida. He can be the life of the party himself, but as tends to be the case, his food will be the real star of the show... Dine with us as Chef Antunez prepares an extravagant plated dinner to celebrate the holiday season. The menu will be shared soon!



Tickets are $95 for Nos Amis Members and $105 for Future Nos Amis Members.



*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice prior to the event to work with chefs.

Fee: $105