 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.solenaestate.com/events/2020holidaydinner
All Dates:Dec 12, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Holiday Dinner

We want to ring in the holidays with all of you and Chef Ricardo Antunez from Pura Vida. He can be the life of the party himself, but as tends to be the case, his food will be the real star of the show... Dine with us as Chef Antunez prepares an extravagant plated dinner to celebrate the holiday season. The menu will be shared soon!

Tickets are $95 for Nos Amis Members and $105 for Future Nos Amis Members.

*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice prior to the event to work with chefs.

 

Fee: $105

We want to ring in the holidays with all of you and Chef Ricardo Antunez from Pura Vida

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
December (2020)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable