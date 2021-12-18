|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
|All Dates:
Holiday Dance
Put on your holiday colors and your dance shoes for a wonderful night of celebration.
Joy Davina will be brightening up the night with a Bachata Dance lesson from 7:00-8:00 pm followed by a Variety Dance -WCS, Waltz, Swing, Salsa & More.
Tickets are $10/pre-registration or $15 at the door but space will be limited, so we suggest registering in advance.
Beverages (wine, beer, & non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase.
No outside alcohol is allowed. If mask mandates are still in place, we recommend using them.
Fee: $10
Join us at Youngberg Hill for an evening of dancing and celebration.