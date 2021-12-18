 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Dec 18, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Holiday Dance

Put on your holiday colors and your dance shoes for a wonderful night of celebration.

Joy Davina will be brightening up the night with a Bachata Dance lesson from 7:00-8:00 pm followed by a Variety Dance -WCS, Waltz, Swing, Salsa & More.

Tickets are $10/pre-registration or $15 at the door but space will be limited, so we suggest registering in advance.

Beverages (wine, beer, & non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase.

No outside alcohol is allowed. If mask mandates are still in place, we recommend using them.

Fee: $10

Join us at Youngberg Hill for an evening of dancing and celebration.

