Holiday Dance

Put on your holiday colors and your dance shoes for a wonderful night of celebration.

Joy Davina will be brightening up the night with a Bachata Dance lesson from 7:00-8:00 pm followed by a Variety Dance -WCS, Waltz, Swing, Salsa & More.

Tickets are $10/pre-registration or $15 at the door but space will be limited, so we suggest registering in advance.

Beverages (wine, beer, & non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase.

No outside alcohol is allowed. If mask mandates are still in place, we recommend using them.

Fee: $10