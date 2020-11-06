 Calendar Home
Location:Cookin Class
Map:9265 SW Greenburg Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
Phone: 503-807-5008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/783608042425187
All Dates:Nov 6, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Holiday Cooking Class with Natalie’s Estate

Join us to learn to make holiday dishes to impress your family and friends and sip wine and be inspired in the kitchen as you learn to make some delicious recipes.

We are excited to offer a series of cooking classes with a maximum of 10 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station that are 6 ft apart from each other. (Please remember to bring your mask!)

This class is about 2.5 hours in length and you participate in a “hands on” cooking class. During the class you will enjoy wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with dining on the dishes you have learned how to prepare! Drink, eat, learn and have fun!

The dishes we will learn to prepare are:
Broccoli Caesar
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast
Sage Roasted Pumpkin Risotto
Rustic Apple Tart

When: Friday, November 6th
Time: 6 pm – 8:30 pm
Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223
(Behind the Chair Outlet Store)
Cost: $100.00 per person includes the cooking class, wine and the dinner you have prepared.
Reservations: (Advanced tickets required)
https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/cookinclass/items/238709/calendar/2020/11/?flow=358483&full-items=yes&fbclid=IwAR1Jo2Ggq7pAObJQ3SfaXmYZSDLu2hKAYeKtqQnvKelavFizq6teq3L7zkQ

Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/783608042425187

Questions call 503-807-5008.
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

 

Fee: $100 per person

Learn to make holiday dishes to wow your family while sipping wine at this Holiday Cooking Class.

Cookin Class
Cookin Class 97223 9265 SW Greenburg Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
November (2020)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable