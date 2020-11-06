Holiday Cooking Class with Natalie’s Estate

Join us to learn to make holiday dishes to impress your family and friends and sip wine and be inspired in the kitchen as you learn to make some delicious recipes.



We are excited to offer a series of cooking classes with a maximum of 10 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking station that are 6 ft apart from each other. (Please remember to bring your mask!)



This class is about 2.5 hours in length and you participate in a “hands on” cooking class. During the class you will enjoy wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with dining on the dishes you have learned how to prepare! Drink, eat, learn and have fun!



The dishes we will learn to prepare are:

Broccoli Caesar

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast

Sage Roasted Pumpkin Risotto

Rustic Apple Tart



When: Friday, November 6th

Time: 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223

(Behind the Chair Outlet Store)

Cost: $100.00 per person includes the cooking class, wine and the dinner you have prepared.

Reservations: (Advanced tickets required)

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/cookinclass/items/238709/calendar/2020/11/?flow=358483&full-items=yes&fbclid=IwAR1Jo2Ggq7pAObJQ3SfaXmYZSDLu2hKAYeKtqQnvKelavFizq6teq3L7zkQ



Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/783608042425187



Questions call 503-807-5008.

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/





Fee: $100 per person