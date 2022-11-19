Holiday Cookie Decorating Class

Join us at Youngberg Hill for a cookie decorating class! We provide the cookies and all of the necessary steps and equipment to decorate them for the holidays, you provide the holiday cheer.

Your ticket includes:

Cookie box, 8 sugar cookies, decorating bag, cookie turntable and one glass of wine.



Additional wine, charcuterie and cookies will be available for purchase!



Get your ticket today, before space runs out.



Club members be sure to use your registered email to have your club discount automatically apply!

Fee: $75