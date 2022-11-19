 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Nov 19, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Holiday Cookie Decorating Class

Join us at Youngberg Hill for a cookie decorating class! We provide the cookies and all of the necessary steps and equipment to decorate them for the holidays, you provide the holiday cheer.
Your ticket includes:
Cookie box, 8 sugar cookies, decorating bag, cookie turntable and one glass of wine.

Additional wine, charcuterie and cookies will be available for purchase!

Get your ticket today, before space runs out.

Club members be sure to use your registered email to have your club discount automatically apply!

 

Fee: $75

Join us for our annual cookie decorating seminar!

Youngberg Hill Winery
10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

