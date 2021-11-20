|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5034722727
|info@youngberghill.com
|http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
Holiday Cookie Decorating Class
Join us at Youngberg Hill for a cookie decorating class! We provide the cookies and all of the necessary steps and equipment to decorate them for the holidays, you provide the holiday cheer.
Your ticket includes:
Cookie box, 8 sugar cookies, decorating bag, cookie turntable, and one glass of wine.
Additional wine, charcuterie, and cookies will be available for purchase!
Get your ticket today, before space runs out.
https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/302216/cookie-decorating-at-youngberg-hill
Fee: $75
Want to create your own amazing holiday cookie designs? Join us at Youngberg Hill on November 20th!