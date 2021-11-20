Holiday Cookie Decorating Class

Join us at Youngberg Hill for a cookie decorating class! We provide the cookies and all of the necessary steps and equipment to decorate them for the holidays, you provide the holiday cheer.

Your ticket includes:

Cookie box, 8 sugar cookies, decorating bag, cookie turntable, and one glass of wine.



Additional wine, charcuterie, and cookies will be available for purchase!



Get your ticket today, before space runs out.



https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/302216/cookie-decorating-at-youngberg-hill

Fee: $75