Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Nov 20, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Holiday Cookie Decorating Class

Join us at Youngberg Hill for a cookie decorating class! We provide the cookies and all of the necessary steps and equipment to decorate them for the holidays, you provide the holiday cheer.
Your ticket includes:
Cookie box, 8 sugar cookies, decorating bag, cookie turntable, and one glass of wine.

Additional wine, charcuterie, and cookies will be available for purchase!

Get your ticket today, before space runs out.

https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/302216/cookie-decorating-at-youngberg-hill 

Fee: $75

Want to create your own amazing holiday cookie designs? Join us at Youngberg Hill on November 20th!

Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
