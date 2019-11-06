 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 3606243651
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://anichecellars.com/wp/events/
All Dates:Nov 6, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019

Holiday Case Sale @ AniChe Cellars! 30-50% off!

Looking for well loved holiday gifts this year? Give wine! They will never know you got it for half price. Yup…we offer our wines for half off for wine club members. (30% off for non members). All wines in release, first come, first serve.
Club Members have early bird access starting Nov 6th!
Sale for general public starts November 9th!

Orders can be placed online or the in the tasting room!

The fine print:

Must purchase a 1 case minimum (12 bottles) to qualify for the discount
Split cases permitted in 6 bottle increments only
All wines available for sale, but some in limited quantity!
Available until Sold Out
Free shipping for club members
Special flat rate shipping for general public

Looking for well loved holiday gifts this year? Give wine!

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable