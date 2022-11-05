Holiday Appetizer & Wine Pairing

Join us for a Pre-Holiday Wine Tasting paired with Holiday inspired appetizers.



We’re pairing 4 of our wines perfect for your Holiday Dinners paired with 4 delectable appetizers for a $30 tasting fee. We’ll have recipes available for the appetizers and discounts on wine purchases. The full flight will include 5 wines plus our Holiday Sangria.



12pm-6pm Saturday and 2pm - 5pm Sunday. We also encourage you to bring a donation of non-perishable food, socks and personal hygiene items for Esther's Pantry and get a $5 credit on wine purchase.

Fee: $30