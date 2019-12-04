|Location:
Pioneer Courthouse Square
|Map:
701 SW Sixth Ave., Portland, Oregon 97204
|Website:
http://https://brewcruizer.com/event/holiday-ale-festival.html
|All Dates:
Holiday Ale Festival
Each year the Holiday Ale Festival teams up with dozens of breweries to procure exclusive beers for a joyous five-day celebration.
As a result, this quintessential Portland event has earned a reputation as the premier outdoor winter beer tasting venue on the West Coast.
