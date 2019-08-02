Hit Machine Live at Oak Knoll Winery

Hit Machine is a band you and your guests will never forget. Created by Bart Hafeman, the energy projected from this 4 piece band is highly contagious to say the least. The band plays hits from all eras.



Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm

Food : Smoked PDX will be serving up BBQ

Or bring your own picnic dinner.



*****Cost is $10 for ALL Ages*****



NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.

