|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/hit-machine-live-at-oak-knoll-winery.html
|All Dates:
Hit Machine Live at Oak Knoll Winery
Hit Machine is a band you and your guests will never forget. Created by Bart Hafeman, the energy projected from this 4 piece band is highly contagious to say the least. The band plays hits from all eras.
Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm
Food : Smoked PDX will be serving up BBQ
Or bring your own picnic dinner.
*****Cost is $10 for ALL Ages*****
NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.
Fee: $10
Hit Machine is a band you and your guests will never forget.