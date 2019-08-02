 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/hit-machine-live-at-oak-knoll-winery.html
All Dates:Aug 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Hit Machine Live at Oak Knoll Winery

Hit Machine is a band you and your guests will never forget. Created by Bart Hafeman, the energy projected from this 4 piece band is highly contagious to say the least. The band plays hits from all eras.

Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm
Food : Smoked PDX will be serving up BBQ
Or bring your own picnic dinner.

*****Cost is $10 for ALL Ages*****

NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.

 

Fee: $10

Hit Machine is a band you and your guests will never forget.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable