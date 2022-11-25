 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#hike
All Dates:Nov 25, 2022 - Nov 27, 2022

History of Viticulture Hike & Wine Tasting


During this immersive Thanksgiving Weekend experience in the Dundee Hills, you will enjoy a two-mile progressive hike and wine tasting as you learn about many vineyard characteristics that influence wine.

Lunch is included (a menu is provided on the next step of registration).

Learn about:
- How characteristics such as soil type, vineyard slope, and even spacing of the vines make a difference in how the fruit develops, and the resulting wine.
- Knudsen Vineyards' history as the first vineyard in the Dundee Hills AVA, and how we serve as a living laboratory to help shape the Willamette Valley.
- What “rootstock” and “clones” are, and why they matter.
- What’s happening in the vineyard this time of year!

Distance: 2 miles on steep terrain - sturdy footwear and weather-appropriate clothing is recommended!
Length: Approximately 2.5 hours

Reservations: https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#hike

===
This experience is led by Lester Sparks, Knudsen Vineyards Hospitality Ambassador, who brings more than 10 years of experience in the fine wine and food industries and is a certified Oregon Wine Expert.

During this immersive Thanksgiving Weekend experience in the Dundee Hills, you will enjoy a two-mile progressive hike and wine tasting as you learn about many vineyard characteristics that influence wine.Lunch is included (a menu is provided on the next step of registration).Learn about:- How characteristics such as soil type, vineyard slope, and even spacing of the vines make a difference in how the ...
Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable