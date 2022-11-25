History of Viticulture Hike & Wine Tasting



During this immersive Thanksgiving Weekend experience in the Dundee Hills, you will enjoy a two-mile progressive hike and wine tasting as you learn about many vineyard characteristics that influence wine.



Lunch is included (a menu is provided on the next step of registration).



Learn about:

- How characteristics such as soil type, vineyard slope, and even spacing of the vines make a difference in how the fruit develops, and the resulting wine.

- Knudsen Vineyards' history as the first vineyard in the Dundee Hills AVA, and how we serve as a living laboratory to help shape the Willamette Valley.

- What “rootstock” and “clones” are, and why they matter.

- What’s happening in the vineyard this time of year!



Distance: 2 miles on steep terrain - sturdy footwear and weather-appropriate clothing is recommended!

Length: Approximately 2.5 hours



Reservations: https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#hike



===

This experience is led by Lester Sparks, Knudsen Vineyards Hospitality Ambassador, who brings more than 10 years of experience in the fine wine and food industries and is a certified Oregon Wine Expert.