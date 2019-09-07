Hazelfern Harvest Dinner with Adriana Urbina!

Please join Hazelfern Cellars on Saturday, September 7th, for an extremely special food and wine experience! To celebrate the upcoming harvest, Hazelfern is reuniting with one of New York City’s hottest chefs and three-time Food Network “Chopped” Grand Champion, Adriana Urbina, for this year’s harvest dinner in the barn!



Chef Adriana will bring her Venezuelan inspired pop-up - Tepuy - to the Hazelfern barn for one night only as part of her 2019 World Tour.



The dinner will start on the back patio with a happy hour at 6:00 pm featuring wines and passed appetizers. Guests will then move into the barn at 7:00 pm for a family-style harvest meal with wine pairings followed by dessert at the farm table.



Hazelfern’s 2017 harvest dinner with Chef Adriana is still one of their most talked about events to date which has only added to the anticipation of this year’s experience!



Ticket price is $150/seat ($125 for Friends & Family Club) which includes all food, wine, and gratuity. Seating is limited.



DATE: Saturday, September 7th

TIME: 6:00 pm Happy Hour, 7:00 pm Dinner

TICKET PRICE: $150 ($125 for Friends & Family Club)

LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS: https://www.hazelfern.com/wine/harvest-dinner-with-tepuy-friends-and-family-presale