Harvest Wine Dinner at Knudsen Vineyards

Join members of the Knudsen family for our 7th annual Harvest Party Dinner! This will be our inaugural dinner on the scenic Terrace of The Outlook, overlooking stunning views of our vineyard and the Dundee Hills.



We look forward to sharing the story of Knudsen Vineyards through a thoughtfully paired dinner catered by Chef Paul Stanislaw of Alchemy Catering. Please see our website for the menu.



Our Family Roots Wine Club Members may purchase tickets at $60 per person. The regular ticket price is $75 per person. This includes dinner and wine pairing.



Attendance will be limited to 30 guests to ensure safe distancing between tables. Associated parties may be seated together, otherwise individual parties will receive separate tables with six feet or more or distance. Seating will be beneath a tent on our terrace, which may be semi-enclosed, weather dependent.



RSVP by October 9

Fee: $70