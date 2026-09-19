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Location:Zupan’s Markets Lake Oswego
Map:16380 Boones Ferry, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Website:https://www.zupans.com/events/harvest-wine-dinner/
All Dates:Sep 19, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvest Wine Dinner

As vineyards across the Willamette Valley come alive with harvest, Zupan’s Markets invites you to gather in the breezeway for the final outdoor dinner of the season. Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted menu showcasing the flavors of early fall alongside a collection of special wines purchased at the 2026 Willamette Valley Wine Auction.

From vineyard to table, this evening celebrates the people, places, and wines that make Oregon’s wine country extraordinary.

 

Fee: $150

As vineyards across the Willamette Valley come alive with harvest, Zupan’s Markets invites you to gather in the breezeway for the final outdoor dinner of the season. Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted menu showcasing the flavors of early fall alongside a collection of special wines purchased at the 2026 Willamette Valley Wine Auction.From vineyard to table, this evening celebrates the people, places, ...
Zupan’s Markets Lake Oswego
Zupan’s Markets Lake Oswego 16380 16380 Boones Ferry, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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