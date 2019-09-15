 Calendar Home
Location:Event Center at Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Sep 15, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm There are multiple start times available

Harvest Vineyard Walk

Join organic vineyard farmer and winemaker, Wayne Bailey, on an epic stroll through the vines of Youngberg Hill. Sip on wine as you walk through each block and learn about the clones, microclimates and soils. Wayne will discuss the holistic farming approach he takes on the hill and his forecast for the upcoming harvest. Tasting stations will be set up in the vineyard and the tour will end at our event center with a glass of wine and light appetizers.

Two start times are available - 10 am or 2 pm, each tour will last approximately 2 hours. Tickets available through CellarPass.

 Fee: $35

Take a tour and learn about the amazing vines on Youngberg Hill!

