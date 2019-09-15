Harvest Vineyard Walk

Join organic vineyard farmer and winemaker, Wayne Bailey, on an epic stroll through the vines of Youngberg Hill. Sip on wine as you walk through each block and learn about the clones, microclimates and soils. Wayne will discuss the holistic farming approach he takes on the hill and his forecast for the upcoming harvest. Tasting stations will be set up in the vineyard and the tour will end at our event center with a glass of wine and light appetizers.



Two start times are available - 10 am or 2 pm, each tour will last approximately 2 hours. Tickets available through CellarPass.

Fee: $35