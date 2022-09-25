 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@yamhillevents.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/360184/harvest-vineyard-tour-2022
All Dates:Sep 25, 2022

Harvest Vineyard Tour

Join organic vineyard farmer and winemaker, Wayne Bailey, on an epic stroll through the vines of Youngberg Hill. Sip on wine as you walk through each block and learn about the clones, microclimates, and soils. Wayne will discuss the holistic farming approach he takes on the hill and his forecast for the upcoming harvest. Tasting stations will be set up in the vineyard and the tour will end at our event center with a glass of wine and light appetizers.
Tour begins promptly at 11 am.
Tours are complimentary to our club members.

 

Fee: $25

Join organic vineyard farmer and winemaker, Wayne Bailey, on an epic stroll through the vines of Youngberg Hill. Sip on wine as you walk through each block and learn about the clones, microclimates, and soils. Wayne will discuss the holistic farming approach he takes on the hill and his forecast for the upcoming harvest. Tasting stations will be set up in the vineyard and the tour will end at our event ...
Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2022)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable