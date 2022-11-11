 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:concierge@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/event/364751/harvest-dinner
All Dates:Nov 11, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Harvest Tour & Dinner

Join us for a tour of the cellar followed by a family-style dinner, curated by Ferment & feast to celebrate our favorite time of the year – Harvest!

 

Fee: $90.00

Tour and celebratory harvest dinner

Dobbes Family Estate
240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
