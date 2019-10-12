 Calendar Home
Location:Augustino Estate & Vineyard Big Red Barn
Map:16995 N. Applegate Rd., Grants Pass, OR 97527
Phone: 541-846-1881
Email:wines@augustinoestate.com
Website:http://augustinoestate.com/
All Dates:Oct 12, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Harvest Party at the Big Red Barn

Our historic Applegate barn is open Noon to 5 pm. Enjoy Reggie's famous BBQ Tri-tip sliders, live music by the “The Side Project” 2-4 pm, meet our miniature donkeys Marley and Gunner, and make your own grape juice! Guests may pick 5 gallons of wine grapes and process them into grape juice to take home. Augustino’s staff will assist with the grape processing with an old fashioned hand grape press!

Make your own grape juice, enjoy BBQ Tri-tip sliders, live music & photos with our mini donkeys.

Augustino Estate & Vineyard Big Red Barn
Augustino Estate & Vineyard Big Red Barn 16995 16995 N. Applegate Rd., Grants Pass, OR 97527
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable