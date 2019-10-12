Harvest Party at the Big Red Barn

Our historic Applegate barn is open Noon to 5 pm. Enjoy Reggie's famous BBQ Tri-tip sliders, live music by the “The Side Project” 2-4 pm, meet our miniature donkeys Marley and Gunner, and make your own grape juice! Guests may pick 5 gallons of wine grapes and process them into grape juice to take home. Augustino’s staff will assist with the grape processing with an old fashioned hand grape press!