|Location:
|Augustino Estate & Vineyard Big Red Barn
|Map:
|16995 N. Applegate Rd., Grants Pass, OR 97527
|Phone:
|541-846-1881
|Email:
|wines@augustinoestate.com
|Website:
|http://augustinoestate.com/
Harvest Party at the Big Red Barn
Our historic Applegate barn is open Noon to 5 pm. Enjoy Reggie's famous BBQ Tri-tip sliders, live music by the “The Side Project” 2-4 pm, meet our miniature donkeys Marley and Gunner, and make your own grape juice! Guests may pick 5 gallons of wine grapes and process them into grape juice to take home. Augustino’s staff will assist with the grape processing with an old fashioned hand grape press!
